iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.90

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

