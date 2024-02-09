iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.18

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.18 and last traded at $121.17, with a volume of 5420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,471,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

