iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.26

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.26 and last traded at $236.26, with a volume of 9743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.