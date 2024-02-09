iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.34

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 4299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

