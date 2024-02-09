iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $302.24

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $302.24 and last traded at $302.24, with a volume of 1353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.75.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day moving average is $279.43.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).
