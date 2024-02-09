J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 127,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in Block by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at $27,556,726.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SQ opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

