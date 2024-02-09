J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,420 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,094,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,181,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 107,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

