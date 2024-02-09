J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 77,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.81 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

