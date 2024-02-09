J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $258.15 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.