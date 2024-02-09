J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.42, a PEG ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $137.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,304 shares of company stock valued at $101,237,869 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

