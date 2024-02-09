J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,911 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $72.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

