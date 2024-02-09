J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,305,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $152.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

