J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,865 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

