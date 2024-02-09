J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124,982 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,982 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

