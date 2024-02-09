J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 47.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $185.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

