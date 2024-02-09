J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

