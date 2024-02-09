J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,573 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

