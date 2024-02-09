J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,048. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $185.23 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.20.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.