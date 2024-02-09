J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 570,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NXE opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

