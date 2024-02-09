Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $174.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after purchasing an additional 326,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.