Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,687 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.53. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

