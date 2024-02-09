Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,064 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

