Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 66 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,020.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $980.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $782.50 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,039.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.