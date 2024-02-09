Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

