Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

