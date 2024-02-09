Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $278.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.