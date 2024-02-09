Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,014 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

