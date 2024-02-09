Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $2,804,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $939,121. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

