Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,739 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $177.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average is $167.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.