Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 37,807 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,485,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,599,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $45.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

