Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of HEICO worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HEI opened at $186.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $191.00.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

