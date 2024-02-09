Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $229.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $229.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.75 and its 200 day moving average is $207.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.