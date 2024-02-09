Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,453.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $212.07 and a 12 month high of $293.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $260.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

