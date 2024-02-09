Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.58% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 285,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,348 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $915,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,634,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $971.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

