Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of V.F. worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

