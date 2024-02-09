Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,155,000 after purchasing an additional 339,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

