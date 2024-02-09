Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gentex worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gentex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.91 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.