Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $448.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

