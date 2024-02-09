Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.9 %

Clorox stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 244.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.