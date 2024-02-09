Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.74% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

