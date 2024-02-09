Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 185,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 290.91%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

