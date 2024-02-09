Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $122.32 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

