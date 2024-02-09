Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.87 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Pentair worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 32.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 26.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

