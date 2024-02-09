Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $40.38 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.