Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

