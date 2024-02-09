Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of EXPD opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

