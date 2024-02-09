Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

PRU opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

