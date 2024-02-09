Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,396 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.