Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.56 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VDC opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

