Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

